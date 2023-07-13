'My husband asked for an open marriage, so I downloaded Tinder and showed him my matches.'

There is a lot of jealousy and rivalry in these relationships. And it makes me sad that these people don’t just leave. It is like a cult where if you say you are monogamous then you are not as evolved or intelligent. Only on the surface of course. All poly people I know are miserable in private. Especially when they get older and their partners find younger and “more attractive” people.

[I don't care] if “humans aren’t monogamous in nature and can’t be together for long years”. I still want one relationship at a time. When it ends it ends. Then start a new monogamous relationship and so on. I have had several long term relationships that ended when the love or attraction ended on one or both ends and that is fine and just being a human.