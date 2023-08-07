Husband tells wife, 'if you aren't willing to work full-time, we shouldn't have had a baby.' AITA?

'Am I wrong for wanting my wife to work full time?'

shortieMinnie

We are in our late 20s and have one baby together. We have been running into financial issues. We do ok, like our bills and rent are always paid on time, but we don’t live as comfortably as we want to. We live in Mississippi and I work full time and make around $40k a year and my wife works part time and she makes about $20k a year.

Some dumb financial decisions were made. I spent $4,900 on an engagement ring. She wanted a big carat so I wanted to get her a ring she would be happy with to wear. Then, my wife dropped her online university classes because it was difficult balancing a baby and working.