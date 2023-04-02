Unemployed man wants wife's best friend and her baby out of house. AITA? UPDATED

Mixing friends and family can create some very awkward tensions but it's important to remember, everything doesn't always have to be about you.

One husband was starting to get annoyed after agreeing to let his wife's best friend and her baby stay with them while struggled through some tough times. He thought he was making the right call but, as time passed, he started to feel some resentment. He felt like they were ruining his homelife and, even though he was unemployed and they were paying rent, he says his wife didn't have time to cook for him anymore. He wanted them out so he could go back to playing video games and spend romantic time with his wife. This story takes a turn when Reddit readers get the chance to weigh in on his behavior.

AITAH for telling my wife I want her best friend to leave after she invited her to live with us.

amperstudy