Husband asks if he's wrong to split finances from wife with 'secret checking account.'

"AITA for splitting mine and my wife's finances?"

I (35m) and my wife (35f) have been together for 14 years, married for 13. We always strive for the betterment of our family. We both work and share a joint banking account to take care of all our financials. This is until 6 months ago.