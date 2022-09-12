Husband will only eat his mom's food, even when wife insists on cooking for him.

Yes, you read that right. When a new wife found herself in a strange predicament, she was determined to get through it on top. She tried something... but then it backfired. So, she (u/Throwaway5756346) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for tricking my husband into eating the food I cooked by making him think his mom sent it?
My husband "Mickey" loves his mom's cooking. He always praises her for the food she makes and even mentioned it in his groom speech at the wedding!
I consider myself a good cook. In fact, I'm going to just say that I'm even better than his mom. But the problem is he doesn't even want to try my cooking or give me a chance to prove it, I thought this would change after marriage but 5 months later nothing's changed.