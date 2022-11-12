Pregnant wife asks if she was wrong to tell in-laws husband didn't help move books.

In a post on Reddit a pregnant woman asked for advice about a situation with her husband and his parents. She told the truth, but not the whole truth, and now he's angry. One the one hand, you need to accommodate your pregnant wife. On the other hand, maybe not everything has to happen on her schedule?

Here's her story...

I’ve recently had an almost obsessive urge to reorganise everything in my home. My library is one of the places I felt needed to be changed asap so I asked my husband multiple times if he would help me as my shelves are pretty high up and I have a lot of books that are heavy to move.