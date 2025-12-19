'My husband’s ex-wife DM'd me a day after our wedding to 'warn' me.' UPDATED

Then came the message. Less than 24 hours after I married the man I love, while I was still floating somewhere between joy and disbelief, I received a private message from Chardonnay.

She wrote that she thought I’d just married her ex-husband. That he had been trying to contact her on and off for years, most recently three days ago. She said I’d probably heard awful things about her. That Hugh demonizes his exes and never takes responsibility. That she loved him deeply and was still trying to recover from the damage he caused.

That she didn’t want contact with him, but felt she had to warn me because she’d “been exactly where I am.” That he would never give me the life he promised. That when he’s good, he’s perfect, but when he’s bad, it’s torture.

And just like that, the glow of newlywed happiness cracked.