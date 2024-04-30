Disillusioned wife overhears husband's manipulative pregnancy plan, makes a plan of her own. + Update

Yeah no. I’d be out if my husband didn’t even try to stick up for me.

A month later, the OP returned with an update.

"Update: I'm very disappointed with my husband"

Chemical_Bicycle_793

A few weeks ago I made a post about my wedding. Well this is an update. I'm going to file for divorce. Since I wrote here, many things have happened. But long story short, I told my husband it wasn't working for me anymore. I asked for time to put things in order.

He didn't respect my space. In a few days, he "got sick" and ended up staying at home (he was at my FIL's house and he was sleeping on the couch.) He asked us to go to individual and couples therapy. And he said he didn't want to lose me.