'I'm divorcing my husband for suggesting an open marriage. I have complicated feelings.' UPDATED

Non-monogamy only works as a relationship model if both partners are on-board. Otherwise, trying to open a previously monogamous relationship can be a slippery slope toward resentment.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman asked for advice on her marriage. She wrote:

"I'm [29F] divorcing my husband [28M] for suggesting an open marriage... complicated feelings."

My husband [28M] and I [29F] have been together for 9 years, married for 7. We got a not so classic shotgun wedding to give ourselves better chances of receiving custody of his half sister [10F] when their mom suddenly passed away. Despite only being 20 and 21 years old, we did receive full legal custody over her absent father.