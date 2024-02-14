'I'm worried my SIL might have been trying to harm or full-on poison me.' MAJOR UPDATE

Our gut instincts are a powerful gift, particularly when it comes to keeping us safe.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her unnerving experience with her SIL, and asked if she was "crazy" for suspecting foul play.

"I'm worried my husband's sister might have been trying to harm or even k*ll me."

Three days ago, my husband and I went to his parents' house to visit for the weekend. His sister is a college student and was home for the summer as well so we got to see her too. Since they have a lakefront property and the weather was very nice, a lot of our time was spent at the lake this weekend, and some very...weird things happened.