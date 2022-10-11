Wife says it's below husband's status to have his birthday dinner at Golden Corral.

I don’t know how to start this because I’ve never posted on an advice sub before. To me this is common sense but I’ve received so much backlash from my family that I’m asking here.

My husband grew up lower middle class to poor and the biggest event to the year was they would save up and go to the buffet restaurant Golden Corral to celebrate birthdays. In a really good year they would go twice, one for the summer birthdays, one for for the winter.

I would go when we were first married and to be polite I will say a cheap processed food buffet not my cup of tea. Luckily we moved to a place with no Golden Corral so I was able to side step the issue for the past several years.