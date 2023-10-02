Latina woman calls out white husband after he 'jokes' daughter's hair is a rat's nest.

Hair holds a lot of meaning. It can shape your self-concept and the way other people respond to you - both from a more shallow beauty-related perspective, but also from a racial and gender context. Hair can be a source of discrimination, a source of pride, and a signal of subculture. Needless to say, hair is loaded.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for shutting her husband down after he made a joke about their daughter's hair. She wrote:

"AITA for continuing to argue with my husband after he made a joke about our daughter's curly hair?"