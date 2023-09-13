Man tells husbands to cut contact with their moms, 'your wife is your one and only.'

Finally I would just like to say to the wives. Please be patient with your husbands. It is NOT EASY being in the middle of this. There are feelings of duty as a son that can be difficult to overcome. Wives don’t be cruel to husband or you will be perceived as the villain. Your MIL feeds off these feelings and paints the picture that they are the victim to the cruel DIL. Lead your guys in the right direction and they will come along.