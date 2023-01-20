Man asks for advice about causing wife extreme anxiety by forgetting to lock the door.

AITA for forgetting to lock the door a few times a month?

Boy I was hoping never to have an issue to put here, but I really need some perspective on this one.

I come from a family that only sometimes locked our doors, so it was never really ingrained in me to keep the door locked at all times. My wife on the other hand came from a family where the norm was to lock everything, get a camera, be suspicious of everyone coming to the door- just hyper concerned about safety in all ways.

As a result, in the beginning of our relationship, I rarely locked our doors and she always did. It gave her a lot of anxiety, especially since we were living in a rough neighborhood at the time.