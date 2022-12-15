Man asks if he was wrong to let dad 'invade' honeymoon; 'I feel like it's no big deal.'

I m (26) recently got married to my wife (f24). We decided for our honeymoon that were going to spend a week on my parent’s vacation property that has a dock and a boat and then drive to the closest port for a cruise.
During our stay at the vacation property there was an issue with the boat. It was pretty minor and I told my dad about it and he insisted he come over and check it out and fix it. He said he’d be there for a few hours and be out of our hair. I told my wife and she reluctantly agreed because it was his boat that had an issue.
He came over, fixed the boat and I felt bad so I offered to go out with him and grab lunch, my treat. I felt bad that he drove two hours during a work week to fix up the boat for us to enjoy and wanted to treat him to a few beers and lunch. We left and we got back after two hours.