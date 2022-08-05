Man asks if he's a jerk to yell at GF for making dessert for his 'savory' mom.

When a young man tried his hardest to get his mother to like his girlfriend, he made some... lets call them missteps. After the couple had a serious fight about it, he decided to take to Reddit to ask if he was actually wrong in this situation. Here is his story, with the best Reddit comments after:
AITA for yelling at my girlfriend for baking a dessert for a dinner party?
I (26 M) have been dating my GF "Rosie" (23 F) for a year now. Rosie and my mother do not get along, it's just about the fact that their personality differences are so large. My mom is a more conservative and reserved person and Rosie is the opposite of that.
My mom is a really picky person and has never been happy with anyone I date over the years but I usually ignore her because it's not her life. Yes, I always shut down my mother's snarky comments about anyone I date.