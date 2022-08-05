Man asks if he's a jerk to yell at GF for making dessert for his 'savory' mom.

There's nothing easy about having a parent who doesn't like your significant other. But what if your parents hates literally everyone you bring home?

When a young man tried his hardest to get his mother to like his girlfriend, he made some... lets call them missteps. After the couple had a serious fight about it, he decided to take to Reddit to ask if he was actually wrong in this situation. Here is his story, with the best Reddit comments after:

AITA for yelling at my girlfriend for baking a dessert for a dinner party?

I (26 M) have been dating my GF "Rosie" (23 F) for a year now. Rosie and my mother do not get along, it's just about the fact that their personality differences are so large. My mom is a more conservative and reserved person and Rosie is the opposite of that.

It happens!