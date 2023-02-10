Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong for 'guessing what' every time wife asks; she's annoyed.

Andrew Pierson
Feb 10, 2023 | 8:40 PM
AITA for always guessing when my wife asks me to guess?

My wife and I have been married for a while and every since we got married, she tends to ask me a “guess what!” question whenever something crazy or funny happens.

I have always been very literal and grew up with my dad who was a lawyer and mother who worked in the engineering field, so I have always been held to a high standard when communicating with people.

That is not super relevant, but what is relevant is that whenever I was asked a question I was expected to reply with an answer that was well thought out or my best guess if I did not know the exact answer. Fast forward to me now, I am happily married and although we have our fights, I am secure and happy in our relationship and my wife has communicated to me that she feels the same.

But every time she has asked me a guess what! question, I think through where she is, what she had planned for the day and what we are planning on doing later and respond with a guess, and unfortunately, I am usually spot on, or very close, in my guesses and it makes her upset.

