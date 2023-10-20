Man asks wife to 'stay focused' when she's telling stories, she says that's 'masking.'

Communication is everything in a relationship. While everyone has different communication styles, it's crucial you find ways to meet in the middle so you can both feel heard. And while this is simple in concept, it's harder in reality.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife to change her story telling style so he doesn't feel so talked over. He wrote:

"AITA? My wife says I'm asking her to 'mask?'"

I am 34m and my wife "Polly" is 32f. Like a lot of couples, we debrief after our workdays. Polly works in a high-touch, high-interaction job, so we usually say our hellos, make dinner, and then eat separately so she can wind down a bit. Then, afterward, we sit in the living room and shoot the s#$t. Polly has a mild neurodivergence that means she tells...let's call it "branching" stories.