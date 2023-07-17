Man asks wife who makes 7X his salary to support his parents, she says 'that's on you.'

Finances are one of the most stressful topics to navigate in a marriage, partially, because they're unavoidable. As liberating as it would be to live in a world without money and all its attached worries, that's simply not the reality we are living in.

This leaves couples to forge through the emotionally murky waters of pay gaps, retirement plans, and caring for their parents. Unsurprisingly, disagreements often rear their head.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for expecting his high-earning wife to support his elderly parents.

He wrote:

AITA for expecting my wife to support my elderly parents?

My wife has a high-paying job and earns significantly more than I do. I work as a teacher and make around 40k, while she works in the private sector and makes £300-400k after tax. We split our finances equitably, with her paying 70% to my 30%.