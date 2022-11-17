Man asks wife to leave room while he's comforting grieving female friend. She refuses.

For some people in relationships it's totally fine for their partner to have very close friends of the opposite sex. For other's it makes them uncomfortable. Some of this may have to do with trust, the person's behvior in the past, preceived intentions of the friend, or even seeing how they act together.

There's no right or wrong answer to this, but there can be conflict. In this post a woman wasn't comfortable with how her husband was interacting with his 'best friend,' and things blew up from there. Here's her story...

My husband's best friend (female) got the news of her dog's cancer days ago. My husband would call her everyday til yesterday when she visited.

I opened the door for her, greeted her then led her to the living room and went into the kitchen to get a class of water after my husband asked me.