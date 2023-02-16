Man blames wife for not packing suitcase correctly; 'in my defense I did ask her.'

A marriage is a partnership, where one helps the other out in times of need. But what happens when you expect more from your partner than they give?

When a frustrated husband found himself in a professional pickle, he took it out on his wife. Then, he came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA for saying it’s my wife’s fault that my slacks didn’t get packed for my work trip?"

justlazybrowsing writes:

Hi, first time poster. My wife (30F) and I (31M) have been married for about 7 years now. I decided to go on a last minute work trip which caused me to have to book flights, hotel, etc. late at night and then fly out the next day.

I needed new work slacks for the trip since I’ve primarily been working from home in my current company, so we had to make a late night run to the local Walmart to get a few pairs. We also got some button up shirts.