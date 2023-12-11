Man brags about warm shower to wife recovering from labor, she calls him 'callous and dense.'

A lot of arguments can spring up out of plain old miscommunication, especially in a marriage full of high-stress moments.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife how great his shower and sleep was while she was recovering from labor. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my wife how great my shower/sleep was, when she was in the hospital after delivering our baby?"

My wife (37F) recently gave birth to our son. We are living in different countries, a 6-8 hr drive apart, because I (35M) went back to full-time school, and she can only work in her country. This way, she could work during her pregnancy, to save up for mat leave. When her labour started, I was on rotation for my school. I got permission to leave and drove ~8 hrs to make it there at midnight, just in time.