Man celebrates birthday with his family; wife angrily eats all his cake. AITA?

"AITA for eating my husband's entire birthday cake by myself?"

I'll preface this by saying that my husband's family and I don't get along, like AT ALL. We're rarely ever on good terms and for my mental health I decided to put distance between us. Especially after I was blamed for my most recent miscarriage (that happened 3 months ago).

My husband can still see and visit them whenever he wants. For me, I don't attend any of their events, not even Thanksgiving nor Christmas.

My husband's 30th birthday was 2 days ago. I planned to celebrate with him. I bought a cake and a gift, but he said that his family invited him to celebrate his birthday and he "really really really" wanted to go because the birthday parties his family throw are like no others.