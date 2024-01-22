Man demands wife pay him back after she gives away his tent, he says 'I'll call the cops.'

Desperate times call for desperate measures, especially when it comes to getting a point across.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for threatening to call the cops on his wife for giving away something of his. He wrote:

"AITA for making my wife pay me for something she gave away?"

My wife has a bad habit of giving away or lending out things that don’t belong to her. I’ve lost count of how many times I go to look for something of mine only for her to say she lent it to somebody. She also takes forever to get the item back, she once lent my stuff to a coworker and refused to ask for it back for a month.