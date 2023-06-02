Man demands wife stop side hustle she loves; says she's 'not a good wife.' UPDATED

'Husband [35m] demanded I [29f] stop cooking for friends.'

My husband and I have been married for 3 months. He comes from a much more traditional background than I do. When we were dating, he swept me off my feet. We went out for dinners, lovely vacations, and he brought me numerous care packages. He works as an executive and makes good money.

Last year I started a baked goods side hustle. it brings me soooo much joy!! I ended up becoming really busy, made more friends, and now I'm way more social. My husband has become angry that I cook and spend evenings with my girl friends. It's maybe 1-2 nights a week and I don't really see people much outside of that.