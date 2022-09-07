Man asks if he was wrong to destroy wedding ring of wife's late husband.

When I met her, she was a widow. She had known her late husband since infancy (her Mom babysat him), and they had been "dating" since seventh grade. Married at 18. He died in a car accident when they were 20, shortly before I met her.
When we first started dating, she was still grieving his death, she would often have panic attacks and lock herself in the bathroom crying. I tried to be as understanding as I could when things like this happened. I tried to comfort her, but she would just ask for space. Over the years, this has lessened and lessened, she NEVER brings him up anymore.
Our first Valentine's Day I got her chocolates and flowers, she accepted them, and said she appreciated the gesture. But then she said she thinks Valentine's Day is just a stupid, commercial holiday that she doesn't care for. I retorted that I think it's a sweet day where couples could profoundly express their love, and that I'd still like to celebrate it at least a little.