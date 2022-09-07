Man asks if he was wrong to destroy wedding ring of wife's late husband.

"I met my wife when we were 20, we've been together since shortly after we met. We got engaged at 26 and just got married last Autumn."

When I met her, she was a widow. She had known her late husband since infancy (her Mom babysat him), and they had been "dating" since seventh grade. Married at 18. He died in a car accident when they were 20, shortly before I met her.

When we first started dating, she was still grieving his death, she would often have panic attacks and lock herself in the bathroom crying. I tried to be as understanding as I could when things like this happened. I tried to comfort her, but she would just ask for space. Over the years, this has lessened and lessened, she NEVER brings him up anymore.