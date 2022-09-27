Man asks if he's wrong to boycott wife's cooking if she does not 'respect' his diet.

When you're trying to lost weight, it helps to have support from your SO. When this husband doesn't trust his wife, he asks the popular Reddit forum:

"AITA for refusing to eat my wife’s cooking after I found out she was sabotaging my calorie counting?"

I’m currently on a fitness journey and I’m trying to get in shape. I’ve been dieting and working out consistently for 6 months and have seen serious changes. I’m sculpting a 6 pack, my arms, legs, and chest are getting much more muscular, and I feel and look great.