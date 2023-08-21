Man ditches wife at party, gets on plane after she refuses to leave for his business trip.

Traveling with a partner can be incredibly stressful when you both have different senses of urgency. Some people like to arrive at the airport with plenty of time to spare, while others feel fine riding by the seat of their pants. And sadly, this disparity between traveling styles can cause major tension when the stakes are high.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for leaving his wife at a going away party after she refused to rush with him to the airport. He wrote:

'AITA for leaving my wife at a party/going away solo when she was making me late?'

My (28) wife (27) graduated medical school in 2021. They had a graduation party since everyone was vaccinated, but it was pretty small due to a recent outbreak there. You could only bring 1 guest and you had to socially distance again. Her medical school decided to invite the pandemic graduates to this years graduation event.