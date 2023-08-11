Man doesn't want to 'share' dinner he's been daydreaming about with wife, she's annoyed.

Sharing is one of the central experiences of marriage. You're sharing your bed, your house, your meals, and if you're parents, you're likely sharing parenting duties. Sharing meals is just one of the many daily experiences you're bound to split with a spouse. But that doesn't mean it's always easy or a given.

He wrote:

AITA for not wanting to share my dinner with my wife?

I'm sitting here half annoyed half confused about how to feel. Here is my situation:

My wife did not work today. Has been hanging with the kids all day. I got home from work at 530 and did a turn and burn to jujitsu class. Dinner was not discussed but since I was getting home at 830 from I assumed I was on my own for dinner.