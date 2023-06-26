Man with 5 kids suspects wife fakes birth control, secretly gets vasectomy. AITA?

I thought everything was fine, until she suddenly announced she was pregnant. I was shocked, truly shocked. I suspected my wife wasn’t truthful and didn’t really take birth control or not regularly, and got pregnant on purpose, I have no proof though.

Eventually I warmed up to the idea of a fifth child, but was still suspicious of my wife. After our fifth child turned out to be another girl, my wife wasn’t happy, and that’s an understatement. I didn’t mind, I never really cared about our kids' gender.

One incident that illustrates my wife’s mood during this time was that I made a joke about how I am responsible for not giving her a son. She didn’t understand until I explained boys get their Y chromosomes from their father.