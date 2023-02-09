Man doesn't want wife becoming 'a secretary'; says he'd rather her be 'a stripper.'

"AITA for taking a particular job even though my husband disapproves?"

I (25F) have been married to my husband (27M) for 2 years. When we first got married, we moved to a different city for his job (in tech - he's a software engineer). In our new city, I quickly found an entry-level job in the field I thought I wanted to work in (publishing).

However, I hated it - hated the office politics, long hours with relatively low pay, and found the work monotonous. I stuck it out for a year and a half to avoid being a job-hopper and to see if I could make it work, but then started applying to a variety of other jobs after nothing improved.