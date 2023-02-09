Man doesn't want wife becoming 'a secretary'; says he'd rather her be 'a stripper.'

I (25F) have been married to my husband (27M) for 2 years. When we first got married, we moved to a different city for his job (in tech - he's a software engineer). In our new city, I quickly found an entry-level job in the field I thought I wanted to work in (publishing).
However, I hated it - hated the office politics, long hours with relatively low pay, and found the work monotonous. I stuck it out for a year and a half to avoid being a job-hopper and to see if I could make it work, but then started applying to a variety of other jobs after nothing improved.
I had a few interviews but wasn't getting too far in the processes until recently, when I interviewed for an executive assistant job. The job seemed to be a great fit at every step - I really clicked with the executive I would be supporting, and liked everything about the company (which is stable and growing with no sign of layoffs like a lot of companies are going through right now).