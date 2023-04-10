Man gets elaborate bday gift for best friend, GF gets upset, 'you never try for me.'

Like many forms of affection, personalized gift-giving requires an intimate knowledge of someone else's likes and interests. While a gift card is always lovely, there's something that really hits about a gift that reflects a loved one's special interests.
However, buying a gift that hits the sweet spot can be easier said than done. Sometimes the pressure of showing how much you care and understand someone can make your brain freeze up and self-sabotage. But other times, it's just a matter of effort.
He wrote:
AITA for "using weaponized incompetence" when getting gifts for my girlfriend?
I have never been the best at gift-giving. It's something I can't seem to master the art of. I don't know if I'm just not as thoughtful as everyone else or what. I've had maybe one or two moments of spotting something and going 'this reminds me of [insert person here], let me buy it.' Other than that, I'm pretty much phoning it in with gift cards.