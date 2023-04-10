Man gets elaborate bday gift for best friend, GF gets upset, 'you never try for me.'

Like many forms of affection, personalized gift-giving requires an intimate knowledge of someone else's likes and interests. While a gift card is always lovely, there's something that really hits about a gift that reflects a loved one's special interests.

However, buying a gift that hits the sweet spot can be easier said than done. Sometimes the pressure of showing how much you care and understand someone can make your brain freeze up and self-sabotage. But other times, it's just a matter of effort.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for going all out for his friend's gift when he hasn't done the same for his girlfriend.

He wrote:

AITA for "using weaponized incompetence" when getting gifts for my girlfriend?