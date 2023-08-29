Man gets told he's 'embarrassing' for frugality, wife asks 'can we have nice things.'

If you've ever heard the term 'lifestyle creep,' then you know about the pressure to inflate your lifestyle as you make more money. Rather than living in the same house and squirreling away more savings or giving away your surplus earnings, there's often a cultural pressure to live larger and more expensively as a way of signaling your status.

Of course, not all people fall prey to this pressure, but it's common enough it can be a topic of tension between couples with different outlooks.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for shutting down his wife's concerns about how they spend their money. He wrote:

'AITA for telling my wife I do not want to live more in line with my wealth / social status?'