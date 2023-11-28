Man hides a tracker in his wife's car to catch her gambling. 'AITA?' UPDATED

HighlyImprobable42 said:

NTA. Your wife is stealing from your kids, from your family. Where is the gymnastics money? Where are the savings for emergencies? For me, this is a deal breaker.

The lying and squandering won't stop. She could put you into the gutter and it won't stop. If you value yourself and your kids' future, boot MIL out and demand wife get some much needed help. Otherwise, D word back.

OP then shared this comment to clear up some info:

My wife and two daughters already track each other on their iphones. They always know where everyone is at except for me since my phone is a shitty android that doesn't connect with their phones. I work construction so my phones don't last long. I just replace it because it's cheap and I don't need anything fancy.