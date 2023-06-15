Man finishes videogame before picking wife up from airport, she's angry when he arrives.

Picking people up from the airport is one of the worst activities imaginable. Even if you love them with your whole heart.
No amount of care for someone can magically dissolve the bumper-to-bumper traffic, the glacial pace of the driving circle around the airport, and the overstimulating sounds of honks and airplanes and people yelling all melting in your ears.
On the other side, waiting at the airport with a bundle of luggage is no picnic either. You have to lug your belongings through a crowd of grumpy fellow travelers while simultaneously dehydrated and gross from the plane. All you want to do is shower and fall on a soft bed.
All of this is to say, there's stress all around, so it's unsurprising people get into conflict over airport logistics.
He wrote:
AITA for picking my wife up from the airport 10 minutes late?
My wife was due to fly into one of the most popular airports in the world last night at around 9pm. Her landing time was 8:50pm, no checked luggage, so I told her I’d be there at 9pm. At about 8:05pm, she apparently started calling my phone but unfortunately, I didn’t see/hear the calls until 8:15pm. This is because, like her, I keep my iPhone with the little “silent” switch on at all times so that it just vibrates.
I didn’t hear the vibration because I had my gaming headset on and was gaming/talking with friends. Keep in mind, I wasn’t expecting ANY calls from her until after she landed. When I finally realized she was calling me (I looked at my phone by chance) I picked up and she told me that her plane had landed early (in this airport?! Unheard of!) and she told me to leave now.
I just said “Ok I’ll see you soon,” and hung up. This is where the AITA comes in:
I thought it was fine to finish my online match and left the house 10 minutes later. I drove to the airport and there was a ton of traffic (as usual and as expected) and I didn’t pull up to where her and her friend were waiting until about 9:05.
As fate would have it, that was pretty much the original time we had planned on picking her up. To make a long story somewhat shorter, my wife sprung the fact that we had to bring her friend home as well (which I was fine with, they lived a few minutes away) and everything was fine until after we dropped the friend off.
Then, my wife showed me how upset she was that I “made her wait an extra 10 minutes” and that there was a “huge difference between waiting 30 minutes and waiting 40 minutes.”
At first, I kinda laughed it off and tried not to be upset back at her but inside I was thinking, “uh, hello? I’m doing you a favor by driving to the airport and picking you up in the first place. Why are you getting upset over waiting 10 minutes longer than you wanted when people sometimes wait HOURS to be picked up at the airport?”
Eventually, we had a little back and forth about it but I was just sick of arguing over something so small (to me) and I wanted to just agree to disagree (and my wife was also sick of talking to me of I wasn’t going to apologize) so I went to sleep. Am I the a$$hole? I feel like this isn’t an “apology worthy” event.
You can’t just land almost an hour early and expect your driver (even if they’re your husband) to drop EVERYTHING they’re doing and come pick you up immediately, right?
jmbbl wrote:
Am I the only one who tracks people's flights when I'm picking them up at the airport?
LilLatte wrote:
YTA. Some things can't be dropped immediately. If you're unclogging a toilet, for example, or you're in the middle of cooking something, if you're in the shower and still have shampoo in your hair, yes, you can take 10 minutes to finish and get out the door.
An online gaming match isn't one of those things, however. 'Ah, sorry guys, gotta go pick up the wifey!' is all that needs to be said and no one will look down on you for it. Actually, they'd probably respect you more. I would, anyway.
Your wife isn't really mad that you were 10 minutes late, she's mad that you prioritized your game over her. And maybe also that her friend witnessed it. While she should appreciate the favor of you picking her up, its kind of on par with someone making you dinner but burning the crap out of it...thanks for the thought, but the execution's a bit hard to swallow.
Connect-Shock-1578 wrote:
NTA. I’m so very confused at these YTA votes. It’s just 10 minutes, and I say that as someone who travels internationally on long-haul flights several times a year so I know travel fatigue. Since I don’t have a car, I often have to wait an hour or two for the airport shuttle to bring me back to my city, after which I have to walk home with luggage.
If someone was willing to pick me up from the airport and bring me home directly, I wouldn’t mind waiting an extra 10 minutes.
Outrageously_Penguin wrote:
YTA. You didn’t pick her up ten minutes late. First you didn’t pay attention to your phone and call her back for ten minutes, then you waited another ten minutes despite knowing she had already landed. And knowing there was traffic. It was inconsiderate and it wouldn’t kill you to apologize.
PoeticallyCorrect44 wrote:
Why is everyone being so hard on OP? He planned his day and schedule around needing to pick her up at a certain time. Why does he have to rearrange his hobbies to accommodate her landing early? You’re implying that his downtime is second to his wife’s downtime. She was early, he finished what he was doing, and then he left. He was technically 5 minutes late.
KrazyCamper wrote:
NTA and I’m not sure why so many people are saying you are. Doesn’t matter if it video games or tv or eating. 10 mins isn't really that big a deal. Flight landed earlier than expected so you were already doing something else. If you were supposed to get her in 30 mins and it was 2 hours that a massive problem.
Edit 1: I was not aware of the fact that you could track arrival times of flights after they left their departing location. That’s my bad. I will do better in the future.
Also, someone said I’m an AH for not “missing” my wife. She was gone for one night. I did not “miss” her in the true sense of the word lol.
Edit 2: I literally just showed my wife some of the responses here and she had the exactly response I thought she would (because she’s my wife…): she laughed. Someone really thought their response to me saying that I didn’t miss my wife was clever when they said: “Show her THIS one too!”
Well I did… and she laughed. We’re adults in our 30s and we’ve been together for almost a decade. A night apart isn’t s#$t.
Clearly, the internet can't agree on a verdict for OP, but it seems him and his wife have already moved on.