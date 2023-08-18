Man forbids wife from modeling underwear; says 'I don't want your body out there.' UPDATED

OrdinaryLawyer2473 OP responded:

Yeah no, he was furious instead.

stingeragent writes:

I'm about 99% certain this lady is completely exaggerating her husbands response based on all her subsequent comments here. Honestly feels like she's just looking for the internet to validate her divorcing her husband.

MyTesticlesAreBolas writes:

NTA. Your husband is treating you more like property, than family! When someone shows you who they truly are, believe them.

AnonOnKeys writes:

I'm stunned by the comments here, although perhaps I shouldn't be.

You own your body and can do whatever TF you want with it.