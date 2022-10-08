Man gives mom keys to house, wife changes locks, family is furious.

My husband and I (both 30s) purchased a new house together last month. His mom nagged us for a copy of ths key, but I refused because in our old home, she kept letting herself in and invade our privacy.

She begged, cried and even tried to send people at me to pressure me to agree. I still refused but later I found out that my husband gave her a copy. I was livid. I had the biggest argument with him because of it. He said that it was done and that "there was NOTHING I can do about it"