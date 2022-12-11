Man asks if he was wrong to leave wife and sick kid for ski trip without telling them.

My wife and I have a daughter, Chloe (4). Chloe has autism and developmental delays. Chloe gets very clingy to my wife when she doesn’t feel well and she’s basically been sick since Halloween.
One thing she does when she doesn’t feel well is refuse to sleep without my wife, so almost every night for the past month and a half, my wife and Chloe have been sleeping in the guest room. The problem is Chloe is a kicker and likes to sprawl out so my wife doesn’t sleep well when she’s sleeping next to Chloe.
To let her get some rest, I’ve been getting up an hour and a half early every day so I could take Chloe in the mornings. I get her dressed, do her hair, give her breakfast, and drop her off at daycare/play with her on weekends while my wife locks herself in the guest room.