Man in open marriage overhears wife and her BF humiliating him; asks for advice. UPDATED

'I (36m) heard my wife (40f) and her 'boyfriend' insulting me and I’m seriously questioning our future together.'

Been ENM (ethical non monogomy) with my (36m) wife (40f) for over a decade. We’ve had our ups and downs but generally it’s been great.

We have our rules, the most fundamental one being that even in the context of ENM, we would always operate on a bedrock foundation of mutual respect for each other and each other’s partners

We had agreed that if one of us gets home and the other is there with a partner, then we don’t disturb them.

I got to my house and she was there with her longest-term partner, who has been in our lives for about 6 years at this point. They didn’t know I was in the house and I started listening from the landing - they were talking about me in an incredibly humiliating way.