Man in wheelchair wants to join wife's girls' night in; she says she needs space.

My husband (35) is disabled. He's in a wheelchair and is home 24/7. Because he needs me around to assist him, I have him and his chair nearby while I do laundry or cook or clean.

He's with me most of the time except for when I go to the bathroom, but even then he'd complain about me being away for so long. I don't even go out shopping. Everything gets delivered to our home.

I haven't seen my girlfriends for a while, and have arranged to start having girl night ins at my place since I can't be away from home, especially at night. I asked my husband for some privacy when my friends come and he took it badly. He took it me being annoyed and bothered by him. I assured him it wasn't like that.