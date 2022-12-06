Man insists on taking baby to see mom who's mean to his wife; she says 'no!'

My wife Jenna (28F) and I (32M) had our daughter Averlea 6 months ago. We’ve been together for 10 years and married for 3.
We both live out of state from our families and neither of us have the best relationship with them, though Jenna’s family have made a lot of effort to come and visit, mend bridges, and interact with Averlea since she was born. My family (mom 52F, stepdad 55M, 3 younger brothers 17-21M) live an extra few hours away and are yet to meet her.
It’s important to note that my mom and Jenna do NOT get along. Mom has always had something to say about Jenna, and the older Jenna’s gotten, and the longer it’s gone on, the less Jenna has been willing to let it go over her head. This has resulted in us spending the last 10 years doing separate holiday visits.