Man invites grieving cousin's kids on vacation behind wife's back; she cancels trip.

Me (F33) and my husband Chris (M36) planned a one week vacation to an out of state ski resort with our 2 kids. His cousin Martin (M38) lost his wife to cancer 6 months ago. She left behind 2 kids nearly same age as our kids (6 & 9).

My husband is devastated for his best friend's loss, (they're so close that he sees him as a friend); understandably so. He tries to help Martin and kids. But in my opinion he's been doing a little too much for them lately.

He suggested we take Martin's kids with us to the resort to get their mind off the grief a bit. I apologized and said I won't since we barely have budget to cover for our kids. He insisted, then tried offering compromises, but I still said it wouldn't work. He was obviously pissed, but dropped it eventually.