Man leaves cookout after SIL humiliates him, wife says 'give her a chance to apologize.'

Dealing with a partner's siblings can be wonderful if you get along.
When the stars align, you essentially get a bonus sibling and close friend for years to come. However, dealing with in-laws can be a bonafide nightmare when they're petty, hostile, or simply unkind. Figuring out how to draw your own boundaries while recognizing your partner has an even more complicated relationship with them can prove very difficult.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my wife I won't be around her sister after she purposely humiliated me at a cookout?
My wife and I (both 31) have been married five years, together for seven. Her sister hates my guts, plain and simple. She's quite literally the sister from the Sonic movie, she rarely has a conversation with my wife that doesn't include her telling her to leave me. She's said it's because I'm a boring loser with nothing going for me (accurate) and she could do so much better.