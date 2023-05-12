Man leaves cookout after SIL humiliates him, wife says 'give her a chance to apologize.'

Dealing with a partner's siblings can be wonderful if you get along.

When the stars align, you essentially get a bonus sibling and close friend for years to come. However, dealing with in-laws can be a bonafide nightmare when they're petty, hostile, or simply unkind. Figuring out how to draw your own boundaries while recognizing your partner has an even more complicated relationship with them can prove very difficult.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his wife he won't be around his sister-in-law after she embarrassed him at a cookout.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my wife I won't be around her sister after she purposely humiliated me at a cookout?