Man neglects wife on Mother's Day, asks what they're doing for Father's Day, she snaps.

Being forced to beg a partner to do something special for you is a horrible feeling, and in most cases, a major red flag about the state of the relationship.
While not all partners are equally good at creative gift-giving, there's a major difference between being less inspired and making zero effort to celebrate your partner. The latter can quickly turn into a corrosive and tension-filled dynamic.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my husband he isn’t getting anything for his birthday or Father’s Day?
They fall on the same day this year. My (26F) husband (26M) has failed so miserably at making any holiday special that this year my family stepped in on Mother’s Day and rescued me from feeling forgotten about and lied to again.
My husband has never done anything on any special day regardless of whether it’s Valentine’s Day or my birthday, yet always promises that he won’t forget this time or he’ll finally care enough to try. Normally he blames it on our financial situation but this has never sat right with me as I feel like I’ve always been extremely cautious of our budget and know I have never asked for anything outside of our means.