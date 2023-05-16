Man neglects wife on Mother's Day, asks what they're doing for Father's Day, she snaps.

Being forced to beg a partner to do something special for you is a horrible feeling, and in most cases, a major red flag about the state of the relationship.

While not all partners are equally good at creative gift-giving, there's a major difference between being less inspired and making zero effort to celebrate your partner. The latter can quickly turn into a corrosive and tension-filled dynamic.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her husband she's not doing anything for his birthday or Father's Day after he majorly dropped the ball on Mother's Day.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my husband he isn’t getting anything for his birthday or Father’s Day?

They fall on the same day this year. My (26F) husband (26M) has failed so miserably at making any holiday special that this year my family stepped in on Mother’s Day and rescued me from feeling forgotten about and lied to again.