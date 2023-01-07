Man refuses to clean pregnant wife's 'mess'; she leaves until he 'gets his s* together.'

AITA for requesting that my wife cleans up after herself?

I (28m) married my wife (23f), who we’ll call ‘Dani’, about a year ago and we were very lucky to get pregnant soon after. Dani is in her third trimester now and on pregnancy leave.

Once we got the good news, I started working extra hours in order to save more money for when the baby gets here. This means that I have to get up extra early every morning to get to work (I try to be out the door by 6AM).