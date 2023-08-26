Man won't share money with unemployed wife, 'I put a roof over your head, the rest is up to you.' AITA?

I was expecting access to funds for the household expenses, not everything he has. I asked to make me an extension of his card in the meantime but got a big NO. He buys groceries but tailored for what he likes. During the times I asked for grocery money, he once gave me $20 for a week and had the gall to ask for change.

Once he gave me $60 and I had to itemize what I bought. The times he brought me to an Asian grocery to buy what I want/need it ended with scrutinizing the cart. Those trips felt like I was suppose to hail him for the grand effort.