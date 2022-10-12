Man refuses to leave house during wife's 'no men allowed' book club.

My wife has a weekly book club with her friends, and I'm really happy that she takes the time to enjoy her hobbies and connect with friends.

The issue is that she volunteered to host the club in our home, and I'm not allowed to be there while they're meeting. While I don't mind busying myself for an hour once in a while, they meet weekly for three to four hours at a time.

She says there's a "no men" rule because the women share private things with each other, which I understand and respect, but I also don't think it's fair for them to expect me to get kicked out of my own home for most of my weekend.