Man asks if he's wrong to disrespect wife's 'religion.'

It's normal to be stressed about a baby on the way, but what if your pregnant wife is acting...weird? When this husband gets annoyed with his pregnant wife for conducting a seance, he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

"AITA for “disrespecting” my wife’s religion?"

I 36m am married to “Yolanda” 34f who is currently pregnant with our son. Early on in the baby name search, my wife brought up the possibility of naming our son after her grandfather, who died about ten years ago. However, her grandfather had a very old-timey name that would definitely get made fun of now.