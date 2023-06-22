Man goes back on promise to upgrade wife's engagement ring; calls her 'entitled.'

I tried a couple of nice rings on for great prices but he always remind me to wait for our 10th year anniversary. I mentioned to him before that we could do half and half on the cost if that means I’m getting the ring I really want. He said no he’ll be the one buying the whole ring.

Well now he’s deployed out of the states. Since it’s so close to our 10th year anniversary I've been sending links of rings for him to look at. I want to stay on a budget nothing over 5k. Seems like he finds those too expensive and told me he didn’t want to buy the ring anymore.