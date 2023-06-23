Man 'gutted' wife hit neighbor's car; says, 'I asked you to take lessons.' UPDATED 2X.

'AITA for telling my wife I'm dissapointed she hit the neighbor's car?'

My wife passed her driving test late last year. Throughout her lessons and getting on the road solo, she has carried a consistent anxiety around parking.

Its particularly triggered when there's people behind her waiting, people in the street and even I have to disappear and cannot even stand by the roadside to wave her and the kids away because it adds to the fluster.

I had initially and repeatedly offered her to get lessons with either her old instructor, my father and even myself. All utterly rejected and was offended by the idea of needing it, despite her repeated voiced concerns and a number of 'can you repark my car in the street, I've absolutely hashed it' type incidents.

Well today, my wife, bumped our neighbours large van whilst attempting to park. We have a small runaround. All before the next insurance renewal typical.