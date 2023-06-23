Man 'gutted' wife hit neighbor's car; says, 'I asked you to take lessons.' UPDATED 2X.

My wife passed her driving test late last year. Throughout her lessons and getting on the road solo, she has carried a consistent anxiety around parking.
Its particularly triggered when there's people behind her waiting, people in the street and even I have to disappear and cannot even stand by the roadside to wave her and the kids away because it adds to the fluster.
I had initially and repeatedly offered her to get lessons with either her old instructor, my father and even myself. All utterly rejected and was offended by the idea of needing it, despite her repeated voiced concerns and a number of 'can you repark my car in the street, I've absolutely hashed it' type incidents.
Well today, my wife, bumped our neighbours large van whilst attempting to park. We have a small runaround. All before the next insurance renewal typical.
My wife tried to challenge my disappointment, as if it was a strange reaction. I actually didn't say anything, other than 'I'm gutted'. We aren't wealthy by any means. I then notice that there are new scratches at the rear and front bumper which wasn't even this incident!
When in the kitchen, my wife asked me to speak my mind. I told her 'I'm disappointed. This was totally avoidable. You were offered repeatedly to take parking lessons and have the cheek to question my initial disappointment. I don't wanna bring this up again beyond this, but will you now consider a lesson from an instructor or anyone else you trust to try prevent this from happening again?'
She called me an AH and hasn't talked since. AITAH?
Allison K.
Sounds like she's gotta get over herself and admit she sucks at driving
Abi F.
NTA she should’ve just learned how to park if she was having trouble bc now she done whacked someone’s car
Maisie R.
I'm not being rude but she may need her eyes checked
Kaitlyn O.
She’s the AH. She’s an adult, who’s been offered help multiple times and support. She was stubborn, and thus she needs to deal with the consequences of her own actions. If she refuses to take lessons in parking I would honestly not want her to drive, if parking gives her that much anxiety I can’t imagine a stressful traffic situation
Lauren S.
I want to know how she got a license if she cant park??
Cassie C.
Who hits a parked car? NTA
Stacy R. replied:
ummmm, well I have. granted I owned my mistake and paid for the other person's car to get fixed and made sure I didn't do it again LOL
Emily H.
“I’m gutted” seems like an over-reaction to a minor bump/scrape. But yeah she needs to learn how to park.
Emily C.
Its literally the things that come when you start to drive. The best thing I was ever told after passing my test was you don't actually learn how to drive until you get your licence. She needs to own her own mistakes tho. Sounds very immature NTA
OP replied:
I agree with this statement. You definitely do. I think the issue with parking is that people generally get worse not better.
We had a good open chat today. Got a bit of new information that I hadn't realised. The car she was doing her driving lessons and test in, had parking sensors and rear view camera.
I assumed, the rear view camera wasn't permitted in the test, but apparently it is!the lines she was using to match up the parking bays were not the same in the car and in her own words 'couldn't find the new lines so just went with with the gut'. Obviously different turning circles etc, didn't quite have the experience to jump in the car and make the adaptions.
She's phoned her instructor who has agreed to do 2 X lessons with her in our vehicle to refresh, learn without the driving aids exclusively and get her confidence up.
Neighbour agreed to repair off books. Expecting a £700 bill. Not ideal, but it would be equivelance to minimum excess and increase to premium.